Investors have been notified that the Takeover Offer of 1,196,799,164 ordinary shares of Champion Breweries by Raysun Nigeria Limited at N2.60 has secured the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Take-Over Offer document is now with Qualifying Shareholders (i.e. shareholders of Champion Breweries Plc) as at the Qualification Date of 31 December 2021. Qualifying Shareholders will receive the Take-Over Offer Document incorporating an Acceptance Form for use in connection with the Offer.

It should be noted that Qualifying Shareholders who are yet to receive the Take-Over Offer document by 31 December 2021 are advised to contact Africa Prudential Plc.

Qualifying Shareholders who may want to tender some or all of the ordinary shares are advised to complete the Acceptance Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon.

The completed Acceptance Form, which should be stamped and signed by the Qualifying Shareholder’s stockbroker together with their statement of CSCS account, should be submitted to Africa Prudential Plc at 220 B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos, so as to be received by no later than 5:00 pm on 31 January 2022.

Qualifying Shareholders who hold ordinary shares in certificated form and wish to tender some or all of the ordinary shares are required to dematerialise their shares via their stockbroker in order to participate in the Take-Over Offer.

Acceptance of the takeover offer opened on the 10th January 2022 closes on the 31 January 2022.

