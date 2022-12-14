Qatar World Cup is my last, Lionel Messi confirms

Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, has confirmed that the Qatar 2022 World Cup would be his last.

Messi has scored five goals and recorded four assists in the tournament so far as he rose to become Argentina’s all-time goalscorer with 96 goals.

After inspiring Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in the Semifinals of the World Cup on Tuesday night, Messi confirmed to reporters that the tournament will be his last.

“I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying,” he said.

“Everything I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina.”