Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has announced that its board of directors will meet on 2nd of December, 2021 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the third quarter of the year (Q3) ended September 30, 2021.

This is according to a disclosure signed by the Bank’s secretary, Madibinet Cisse and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The firm also announced that it has commenced a closed period in the trading of its shares from October 1, 2021.

The closed period will persist until 24 hours after the firm’s unaudited financial statements have been filed with the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX) and made public.

The closed period, the bank said, is in line with Rule 17.18(a) (Closed Period Rules) of the NGX’s Rule Book (2015). During this period, individuals with sensitive information about stock performance such as; Directors, managers, employees, consultants and their connected persons, are prohibited from trading in the shares of the bank either directly or indirectly.