PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc released its consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st of May, 2021, growing profit after tax by 124% to N1.7 billion.

Other highlights of the results showed that revenue for the period was N82.6 billion. (+23% YoY)

Cost of sales stood at N59.5 billion. (+2% YoY)

Administrative expenses totalled N6.5 billion. (+19.3% YoY)

An operating profit of N1.19 billion was generated.

Profit after tax was N1.7 billion. (+124% YoY)

Earnings per share of 37 kobo (+121% YoY).

