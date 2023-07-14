PSG set to make fresh €120m bid for Osimhen

French giants, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing to launch a second bid of €120m for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

The French top side had their initial offer of €100m for Osimhen rejected in June. While the new bid falls short of Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis’ valuation, it still surpasses the offers put forth by other interested clubs.

According to reports, Napoli value Osimhen at €150 million, a price tag that no other club is currently willing to meet. De Laurentiis, believing PSG to be the only team capable of affording the talented striker, has dismissed other suitors such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, all of whom have expressed interest in acquiring Osimhen’s services.

“The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain,” De Laurentiis revealed to Mediaset.

“If (PSG president) Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200 million, we wait and see what happens. I personally think that Victor will stay here.”

Meanwhile, according to Calciomercato, the negotiations between Osimhen and Napoli for his contract extension are underway, with the club aiming to introduce a release clause that would only become valid in the summer of 2024 for a fee exceeding €100m.

De Laurentiis told Osimhen’s agent that he would only entertain offers close to €200m in this summer’s transfer window. Despite the gap in negotiations, Napoli remain determined to please their star player with a suitable contract.

Bayern Munich has shown considerable interest in Osimhen, but they consider Napoli’s economic demands outrageous and have chosen to halt negotiations. As of now, PSG pose the biggest obstacle for the Azzurri, as they have identified the Nigeria international as the ideal replacement for World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé.

French sources indicate that PSG are on the verge of submitting an offer of around €120m.

Osimhen netted 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league appearances last season, which played a pivotal role in Napoli clinching the Serie A title after more than three decades.

Osimhen also became the first African player to secure the prestigious Capocannoniere award, given to the top scorer in Serie A.

The Nigerian forward is scheduled to resume pre-season training on July 19, as he eagerly awaits the developments surrounding his future.