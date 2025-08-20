PSC elevates 952 ASPs to DSPs, drops 179 over retirement, death

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 952 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), while dropping 176 others who had retired and three believed to be deceased.

The decision was announced by PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, at the end of the first plenary meeting of the Commission’s 6th Board, held at its headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

Chairman of the Commission, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hashimu Argungu, congratulated the newly promoted officers, urging them to display patriotism, professionalism, and strict adherence to the rules of the service.

He warned that the Commission would no longer tolerate unauthorised or diversionary conduct by serving officers, stressing that grievances must henceforth be channelled strictly through officially recognised means. Argungu assured officers that the PSC remains committed to protecting their career progression.

Those promoted include: Maidawa Yakubu, Edwin Thomas, Chagga Yakubu, Sabo Hassan, Omini Dickson, Bassey Alobo, Enyinnaya Ejimadu, Grace Okon, Rose Bassey, Fidelis Offorbuike, Adamu Isa Audu, and Ofem Uket.

Others are Elvina Ochia Chukwu (FCID Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi Lagos), Kyrian Igwe (Enugu State Command), Ndidiamaka Onwude (JWC B Division, Abakaliki, Ebonyi Command), Rosemary Obianuju Egbo (Warri Area Command, Delta State), Tabitha Gotan, Uya Bassey Johnson (Abia Command), Elizabeth Ajik (NPF-NCC FCID), Sunday Prince Ajaegbu (44 PMF Force Headquarters Abuja), and Deborah Danjuma (SPU Base 7 Abuja).

Also promoted were Olowu Yetunde Olatunde (Ogun Command), Felix Okpaleke (32 PMF, Abakaliki), Zakka Bulus (FCT Command), Kudirat Elegba (SPU Base 2 Lagos), Isioma Omodion (Delta Command), Ukpabio Ayi Akiba (Rivers Command), and Edna Emeh Bassey.

The promotion approval has been forwarded to the Inspector General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by the Commission’s Secretary, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.