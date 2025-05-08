Connect with us

Business

Prof. Agwuegbo Blames Nigeria’s Woes on Lack of Statistical Reasoning
Advertisement

Business

Otti calls for overhaul of energy strategy, cautions against past mistakes

Business

CBN Spends N306bn on Staff Severance, Compensation in 2024

Business

Electricity Consumers Owe Discos N54bn in February – NERC

Business

YSMA, Toledo Museum Launch Cultural Exchange to Promote African Art

Education in Nigeria

Ogun trains, inducts 200 newly appointed headteachers

Business

NGX suspends trading in shares of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc

Business

FG approves policy on Marine and Blue Economy

Business

Market gains N1.05trn as NGXASI rises by 1.56%

Business

Ogun sets up LG committees on food, nutrition

Business

Prof. Agwuegbo Blames Nigeria’s Woes on Lack of Statistical Reasoning

Published

2 hours ago

on

Prof. Agwuegbo Blames Nigeria’s Woes on Lack of Statistical Reasoning

 

Prof. Obi-Nnamdi Agwuegbo, a Financial Mathematics expert, has attributed Nigeria’s persistent economic challenges to the failure of successive governments to apply statistical reasoning in policy formulation.

Delivering the 102nd Inaugural Lecture of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) titled “Statistical Reasoning: A Panacea for National Development” on Wednesday, Agwuegbo said the analogue approach of government to development issues has hindered the nation’s progress.

The professor of Stochastic Modelling, from the Department of Statistics, College of Physical Sciences (COLPHYS), emphasized that statistical reasoning is essential for transforming raw data into actionable insights that drive policy, innovation, and national growth.

“No field of research can attain scientific credibility without statistical methods,” he said, stressing the role of statistics in ensuring reliability across fields, from healthcare to manufacturing.

“Without statistical interpretation, data is merely an unintelligible array of numbers. It is only through statistical reasoning that data becomes meaningful,” he added.

Agwuegbo called for the integration of statistical reasoning into all postgraduate programmes and urged the establishment of a robust national data platform to support research and innovation.

He also encouraged universities to embed statistical literacy in their curricula to foster critical thinking and data-driven decision-making among students.

In his remarks, FUNAAB Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Babatunde Kehinde, represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Olukayode Akinyemi, praised Agwuegbo for his impactful lecture and academic achievements.

Advertisement

A fellow of several professional bodies including the Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA), International Biometric Society (IBS), and American Statistical Association (ASA), Prof. Agwuegbo has published over 40 scholarly articles in leading local and international journals.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *