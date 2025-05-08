Otti calls for overhaul of energy strategy, cautions against past mistakes

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, urged stakeholders in the extractive industry to focus more on the new ecosystem with respect to the business of exploration of mineral resources.

Otti made this known on Wednesday while declaring open, a two – day National Stakeholders’ Retreat and Board Meeting of Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative taking place in Umuahia the state capital with the theme, “Impacts of Energy Transition on Nigeria Economy “.

The governor, whose address was entitled , “Prosperity Through Transparency” emphasized the need for NEITI to set up systems that are pro-Nigeria in terms of reporting industrial accountability to avoid a repeat of the costly mistakes of the past.

He noted that attention should be on the the unfolding dynamics of the old and new energy.

“NEITI would do well to pay close attention to the evolution of this new ecosystem with respect to the business of exploration of mineral resources.

“It should set up systems that are pro-Nigeria in terms of reporting and industrial accountability to avoid a repeat of the costly mistakes of the past.

“Stakeholders are encouraged to pay attention to the unfolding dynamics of the old and new energy order to enable the development of appropriate paradigms for optimizing operations and cutting out sharp practices within the extractive industry.

“Whatever happens, the best path for us will be to embrace the new opportunities that are bound to come with the transition to low and non-carbon energy sources,” Otti stated.

The governor stated that Abia is bracing up for the future and has installed thousands of solar-powered streetlights across the State to improve security and public safety.

Advertisement

He said that the initiative has resulted in impressive savings in energy costs, improved service delivery, and given the state a sense of how to evolve a more holistic energy policy as a State.

He added that the state is partnering with agencies of the Federal Government to explore and develop the state’s rich deposits of natural resources and turn them into productive revenue earning assets.

Otti revealed that currently, hundreds of young people are being trained to drive the installation and management of the new energy infrastructure and said that he has set up an investment vehicle called APTAN Energy Limited, a joint venture that has the Abia State Government, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN, and a consortium of private investors as partners.

The governor assured on his administration’s commitment to working with the federal government to deliver the needed dividends of democracy.

He lauded NEITI for the transformative initiatives it has put in place to promote a system of transparent reporting and accounting of the revenue streams and lauded the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. George Akume, for upholding the ideals of the institution and expressed the hope that the resolutions that would be reached at the end of the exercise would further consolidate the gains that have been made in optimizing the reporting and accountability framework in Nigeria’s extractive industry.

In his keynote, the former Governor of Benue State, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the National Stakeholder Working Group of NEITI, Dr. George Akume said that the retreat serves as a strategic platform to reflect on, review and adjust efforts towards reforms in the extractive sector, particularly regarding the global energy transition.

He said that the federal government is taking deliberate steps to ensure that Nigeria’s energy transition is just, inclusive, and beneficial to all Nigerians, especially those at the grassroots level.

Akume expressed the federal government’s appreciation to Governor Otti for providing the enabling environment conducive enough to host the national retreat .

“Governor Otti’s transformative development agenda and people-oriented governance model are highly commendable.

Advertisement

“We at the federal level have followed with keen interest the broad and coordinated steps his administration is taking to rebuild infrastructure, strengthen governance, improve social services, and enhance security”, Akume stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Secretary and CEO of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji said that the theme, “Impacts of Energy Transition on Nigeria Economy ” is apt and informed the participants that the transition in the energy business presents challenges of innovation.

He stated that NEITI commissioned a detailed study on the impact on the energy transition and noted that the study has made commendable progress