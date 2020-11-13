By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state government has said, part of its core development agenda is primary health delivery.

The state deputy governor, Mr. Benedit Alabi stated this while playing host to the members of Osun State Primary Health Care Development Board in his office on Friday.

The members of the primary health care development board came to intimate the State Deputy Governor of forthcoming Yellow Fever Vaccination Campaign in the state.

The delegation that was led by the Chairman of the board, Hon. Leke Ogunsola, alongside representatives of different development partners working on various hemorrhagic diseases in Africa said the visit became imperative in the face of the yellow fever ravaging the nation.

The Deputy Governor, while welcoming the team on behalf of the governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, highlighted array of interventions by the present administration in the state to strengthen the health sector, and guarantee healthy living for the citizenry.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that our administration is one with great interest and focus in the health sector, as shown by our various interventions and prompt response to issues in the sector.

“Mr. Governor has approved the payment of N28,868,850 (Twenty eight million, eight hundred and sixty eight thousand, eight hundred and fifty Naira) which is to serve as counterpart fund for the Yellow Fever Campaign”, he disclosed .

Alabi said the government was more than ever prepared and ready to give all necessary support to every initiative tailored towards eradicating killer diseases from the state, as he promised that the counterpart fund would be released before the commencement of the programme.

He listed some of the efforts of Oyetola’s administration in the sector to include:

“Revitalization of 332 Primary Health Care Centres, approval and prompt release of counterpart fund during National Immunization Campaign which the State implemented with coverage of 101% in February this Year.

“Support with State Counterpart fund in 2019 during the introduction of New Men A Vaccine given for prevention of Meningitis (Target Age-15months) and Measles 2 for Children (Target age 15-23 months).

“Purchase of new MIKANO generator with quarterly release of logistic funds to maintain the cold chain in the State Immunization Office.

“Regular purchase of Drugs for Health facilities of all categories”, among others.

The Deputy Governor, further explained that yellow fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes, in which the “yellow” in the name refers to the jaundice that affects some patients.

He added that vaccination is the most important means of preventing the fever, saying yellow fever vaccine is safe, and a single dose provides life-long protection against the disease.

“We quite appreciate the overwhelming support of our Health Partners – GAVI, UNICEF, WHO and others”, Alabi concluded.

Ogunsola, in his earlier address said the state, in collaboration with development partners is organising vaccination campaign against yellow fever from November 20 to 29 in all the 30 LGAs of the state, and Ife East Area Office, for people between the age of nine months and 44 years.

He, therefore, commended National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA) World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nation Children Emergency’s Fund(UNICEF) for their support.

The Chairman further stated that Osun is one of the few selected states for yellow fever immunization programme.

Also, the Executive Secretary, Osun Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr Samson Fabiyi, in his address stated that health workers would be stationed at fixed posts in health facilities, temporary posts in schools, markets , churches, mosques and other places, including mobile posts.