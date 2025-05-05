President Tinubu to commission world’s biggest cotton factory in Ogun – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the world’s largest cotton and polyester processing factory, to be established at the Special Agro-Processing Zone located near the Gateway International Airport in the Iperu/Ilisan area of the state.

Governor Abiodun made this known while receiving the former Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, and members of the Iperu Development Association at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. He explained that the factory, part of the “Renewed Hope Cotton Resurgent Initiative,” will span 400 hectares of land and is expected to provide employment for about 250,000 people.

“We are clearing the site. This factory is going to sit on 400 hectares of land. It is like a whole new town. The economic impact on Iperu, its environs, the entire Remo and Ijebu land, and indeed Ogun State, is beyond imagination.

“In the next 30–45 days, we will carry out the groundbreaking of the Renewed Hope Cotton Resurgent Initiative, and Mr. President will personally perform the ceremony. It will be the largest cotton and polyester processing factory in the world,” the governor stated.

He added that the investors chose the Iperu site due to the presence of infrastructure like the airport, the strategic location close to consumers, and the ease of transporting raw materials.

Governor Abiodun also disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force had shown interest in establishing a base in Iperu, which will provide security for the airport and surrounding communities.

He explained that Iperu was chosen for the airport because of its central location, which makes it easily accessible from all parts of the state. Additionally, he announced that 100 housing units at the Airport Housing Estate are ready for commissioning.

The governor highlighted other infrastructure developments in the area, including the reconstruction of the old Ibadan road, renovation of public schools and primary healthcare centres, and the establishment of a mother-and-child hospital.

Governor Abiodun commended Mrs. Madein for her distinguished service to the state and the nation, describing her as a dedicated public servant who rose through the ranks from humble beginnings in Iperu.

“You started from a humble background, completed your primary and secondary education here in Iperu, attended Ogun State Polytechnic, then Ogun State University, and began your career at OPIC before moving to the federal level. You are hardworking, diligent, and a shining example for women,” he said.

In her response, Mrs. Madein thanked the governor for providing a conducive environment for business and investment, saying her visit was to report her stewardship and highlight her contributions to both state and national development.

“I appreciate His Excellency for the support that contributed to my success during my tenure. I have represented Ogun State well and contributed meaningfully to national development,” she stated.

The Chairman of the Iperu Development Association, Otunba Taiwo Oyebanjo, said the collaboration between the governor and Mrs. Madein had transformed Iperu, bringing modern infrastructure and improving the standard of living.

Also speaking, the Ebi of Idena, Oba Lukman Salami, praised the governor for the visible transformation of Iperu, noting that the town had evolved from a rural village into a modern urban centre.