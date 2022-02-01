BUA Cement Plc yesterday commissioned its new 3 million metric tonnes Sokoto Line 4 cement plant. The new plant was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing guests in his opening remarks, The Chairman, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu noted that the company will continue to invest more in the cement industry until Nigeria is self-sufficient, and cement is made available, accessible, and affordable for all Nigerians.

The BUA Cement boss also noted that its Sokoto plant continues to be the largest private sector employer of labour in the North-Western part of Nigeria.

Briefing the President on some of the company’s landmark achievements. Rabiu noted that, “A little over four and half years ago, shortly after the commissioning of BUA’s first greenfield cement complex – the 3million metric tonnes per annum BUA Cement Obu Line 1 by His Excellency, the Vice President, we continued our audacious yet structured expansion programme to meet the ever-growing demand for cement in Nigeria with regional exports also in focus”.

“We had a vision to support your government’s infrastructure agenda by ensuring we use locally available raw materials to produce cement here in Nigeria. In the past 6 years, we have completed 4 plants – two in Obu, Edo State and two in Sokoto (of which this sokoto line 4 is the fourth) with BUA’s total production capacity now standing at 11million tonnes with the completion of this plant.

Next year, we intend to complete the construction of two new plants of 3 million metric tonnes each for which construction is ongoing – one in Edo and the other here in Sokoto. We expect these plants to be completed next year which will bring our total production capacity to 17million metric tonnes”, he added.

In his address, the President noted that the feat achieved by BUA Group and some other entrepreneurs in the country is an indication that the policies of the Federal Government on economic diversification, job creation, as well as the creation of an enabling environment for doing business was yielding fruits.

The president lauded Abdul Samad for believing in Nigeria, and for being the largest employer of labour in the North-West region of the country. He recounted that in 1985 as the then head of state, he was at the same location to commission the 2nd line of the facility.

His words, “I was here in 1985, to commission the 2nd line of this plant. Today, almost thirty-seven years later, I am here to commission the fourth line. It is a very special day for me personally and as you all know, one of the key economic pillars of our administration has been to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive”.

