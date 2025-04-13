Power, Privilege and Governance, By Hon. Obi Aguocha

In every society, power, privilege, and governance form the tripod upon which leadership is exercised and societal progress or decline is determined. These three elements are deeply interconnected.

Power confers the ability to influence decisions, privilege often determines access to power, and governance dictates how power is applied for the common good.

In Nigeria and other developing democracies, the conversation around these concepts is especially crucial, as the abuse or mismanagement of any of them can have far-reaching implications for justice, development, and social equity.

Power, in itself, is neutral. It is neither good nor bad until it is exercised. The quality of leadership, therefore, is not determined merely by the possession of power, but by how it is used. Those who wield public office are entrusted with the mandate of the people, and such power must be exercised with wisdom, humility, and accountability. It is not for personal aggrandizement, neither is it a tool for oppression.

True power in governance lies in service—serving the people with integrity, making decisions that benefit the masses, and defending the voiceless.

Privilege, on the other hand, is often the gateway to power. It includes social status, access to education, wealth, political networks, or even ethnic and religious affiliations that give certain individuals an advantage in the political arena.

While privilege in itself is not evil, the danger arises when it becomes an exclusive gatekeeper, preventing competent, visionary, and patriotic individuals from ascending to leadership. When privilege replaces meritocracy, the result is a governance structure that is disconnected from the people and unresponsive to their needs.

Governance is the ultimate expression of how power and privilege are managed.

Good governance promotes transparency, equity, justice, and inclusive development. It is rooted in constitutionalism, the rule of law, and democratic accountability.

In Nigeria’s context, our democracy can only thrive when leaders see governance not as a means to enrich themselves but as a sacred trust to build a better society. Governance must be people-centered, participatory, and guided by clear moral values that place the welfare of citizens above all else.

As a legislator, I am continually reminded that our constituents do not just elect us to occupy positions; they expect us to act, to speak up, to legislate in their interest, and to defend their rights.

Governance begins with responsiveness—listening to the needs of the people, understanding their struggles, and translating those concerns into concrete policies and programs. The dignity of leadership lies not in titles or ceremonies but in the impact we make in the lives of ordinary people.

It is also important to dismantle the dangerous entitlement mentality that often accompanies political privilege. Leadership is not a birthright, nor is it the domain of a few elite families or regions.

Every citizen, regardless of their background, must have an equal opportunity to participate in governance. We must actively work to create a system where leadership is earned through competence, vision, and character—not simply inherited or purchased through wealth and connections.

In conclusion, our collective progress as a nation hinges on how we manage power, privilege, and governance.

Let us use power to serve, use privilege to open doors for others, and embrace governance as a moral responsibility, not a transactional enterprise. Only then can we build a Nigeria where leadership uplifts the people, institutions are strong, and the future is secured for generations to come.

I remain committed to these ideals as your representative, working tirelessly to ensure that governance becomes a force for transformation and hope.

— Hon. Obi Aguocha is the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency