The Management of the University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital has dismissed reports that 14 infants died as a result of a power outage in its facility.

The acting Public Relations Officer, Elabha Meni, said this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Meni was reacting to reports on social media that 14 infants died at the hospital, although he confirmed that there was a power outage.

According to him, the report was intended to damage the image of the institution.

“The University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital is an institution, where the world’s best medical standards are practised and maintained. Which also has helped make the institution one of the best medical centres in the South-South and Nigeria at large,” the statement said.

“However, it is quite saddening that certain persons try to tarnish the image of the hospital by spreading false messages and information that are inaccurate.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story of the 14 to 19 babies dying in the hospital, this is not correct. We did not record any infant mortality in our SCBU (inborn and outborn) as a result of our electrical power outage, due to the faulty transformer, during which the standby generator serviced the hospital for the period, with all emergency areas fully powered.

“Surgeries were never cancelled; neither were our services disrupted.

“The management of UPTH frowns seriously at such scandalous social media propaganda that is damaging its image.

“We want the general public to know that we remain committed in our service to humanity.”