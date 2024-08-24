Port Harcourt Road: Aba residents commend Julius Berger for steadfastness despite downpour

Residents of Aba, Abia State have commended Julius Berger Nigeria for being steadfast in its construction work at the Port Harcourt Road, Aba project site despite the ceaseless downpour of rains, especially in the Southern parts of the country.

“Though engineers at the site admitted that the rains are really slowing down the pace, work must go on and quality is being carefully and professionally monitored to ensure no compromise,” said Engr Kehinde Bakare who stood in for the Project Manager, Engr Christian Kloepfel last Thursday.

With a sizeable section of the road already completed, motorists were seen plying the area and conducting their businesses even as construction work on the other section of the road is ongoing.

On the progress so far, Engr Bakare disclosed that, “Chainage 5+620 where the work commenced to Chainage 0+00; and some parts have been completed. But if you go downward to roughly Chainage 3+870 or there about, this will make it around 1.8 kilometres completed by now. So, from that Chainage which I mentioned now 3+87 is going downward is where we are doing earth works and related works. As you can see now everything is clearly done and fixed in terms of what we are expected to do.”

Engr. Bakare also emphasised that the constant rain is affecting the progress of the job adding that that notwithstanding, the work is still on going, because it is the season of rain, and we can’t stop it from failing. The contract supposed to be for like one and half year, but this is how far we have gone now. You can see that we have done a lot, and we are still progressing. Like I said, the rain is affecting the work and it is not straight forward, not the way we want it, but we cannot stop the rain, it will fall because it is the time for rain to come, he said, declaring that, however, we are still managing to do what we are expected to do, only that the pace of the work will not be as when we have dry season, but we are working.

Bakare continued, if you look around you can see the job we have done and I believe it is an excellent job which the people around have attested to. They are quite satisfied with the job we have done so far. We are working ahead in front, but this is what we have done.”

Some of the residents spoken to were excited to speak on the project. One motorcyclist, Anthony Ibe, expressed his heart felt gratitude to God, and Julius Berger saying, “I feel so excited about the road, I never imagined that I would be alive to see this road this way. I never imagined such, and I am so grateful to God. I am an engineer, I used to stay here a long time ago before the road got too bad, I have to abandon my workshop, abandon my job and went into keke riding, all because from that Uratta junction you cannot access this place. So as a family man it is not easy to relocate and get customers at the same time and take care of the family, so I had to go into keke riding. Just this year February I saw the seriousness of the job I had to make arrangement to come back and I am back and I am working in my shop now. I am the happiest person to see this new road.”

Another resident, Okechukwu Onyeso, also praised the Governor, he went as far as saying he would buy wine for the Governor anytime, he sees him, and he also praised the quality of work been done by Julius Berger, stating that the quality being done by the contractor has made it very obvious that the road will be durable and enjoyed by the people for a very long time to come.

“This is my shop and I’ve been in Port Harcourt Road for 30-something years now. I am very happy to see this kind of road because since I’ve been in this Port Harcourt Road, Julius Berger is trying very well. They do this road as we like very quality and durable, I am very grateful to God and to governor of Abia State, if I see him, I will give him ogogoro and any wine he need I will give to him, I’m very happy. He added that despite the difficulties he experiences when using the road now, it will soon be a thing of the past once the project is completed.

As for a grocery shop operator in the completed portion of the road, Mrs. Chioma Akunwa, since the commencement of this road my business has been moving more than it used to as at last year and I am very happy, I like the road. Thank you.”

Abia state Governor, Alex Otti had on Thursday, October 12, 2023, flagged off the reconstruction of 6.8km-Port Harcourt Road in Aba to enhance the economic prospects of the state.

Speaking during the occasion in Aba, Otti described the reconstruction of the road as another strategic step in fulfilling his desire to revive the long-abandoned economic activities in the area. The governor said that he was determined to ensure that on completion, the road would further drive the economic rejuvenation and transform Aba into investors’ haven as the entire stretch of Port Harcourt Road formed a major hub for the servicing of heavy-duty vehicles, equipment, spare parts, power generating sets and ancillary tools.

“For us, Port Harcourt Road, Aba, is not just any other project, it will be a testament of our willingness and determination to rebuild ancient ruins and restore the places long devastated’ as contained in Isaiah 61: 4,” he concluded.

