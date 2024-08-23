Business
Student loan: No S’East university as UNILAG, Bayero Varsity, OAU, others receive N2.9trn
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced disbursement of a total of N2,946,927,155 of the student loan to 27,667 students from 19 institutions nationwide.
However, there been questions as to why no university from the South East geopolitical zone made the list shared on Friday via the Fund’s X handle.
On August 14, 2024, it said students from 22 state-owned tertiary institutions had been cleared to apply for student loans after a review by the committee for the Student Verification System, which brought the total number of approved state institutions to 108.
See the full list of approved institutions and the approved amount paid:
University of Maiduguri — N589,001,500
University of Ibadan –N201,114,650
University of Ilorin — N52,897,890
University of Benin — N24,412,500
Federal University, Dutsin-Ma — N304,961,800
Bayero University, Kano — N853,775,000
Federal College of Education, Abeokuta — N1,945,700
Federal University of Technology, Minna — N62,928,600
Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife — N50,414,000
Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro — N8,347,465
University of Lagos — N122,494,400
University of Jos — N209,320,000
Federal College of Education (Technical), Gusau –N15,600,200
Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo — N18,502,500
Federal University, Dutse — N207,106,000
Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi — N130,002,800
Modibbo Adama University, Adamawa — N83,837,850
Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi — N7,218,800
Federal Polytechnic, Mubi — N2,045,500