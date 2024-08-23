Student loan: No S’East university as UNILAG, Bayero Varsity, OAU, others receive N2.9trn

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced disbursement of a total of N2,946,927,155 of the student loan to 27,667 students from 19 institutions nationwide.

However, there been questions as to why no university from the South East geopolitical zone made the list shared on Friday via the Fund’s X handle.

On August 14, 2024, it said students from 22 state-owned tertiary institutions had been cleared to apply for student loans after a review by the committee for the Student Verification System, which brought the total number of approved state institutions to 108.

See the full list of approved institutions and the approved amount paid:

University of Maiduguri — N589,001,500

University of Ibadan –N201,114,650

University of Ilorin — N52,897,890

University of Benin — N24,412,500

Federal University, Dutsin-Ma — N304,961,800

Bayero University, Kano — N853,775,000

Federal College of Education, Abeokuta — N1,945,700

Federal University of Technology, Minna — N62,928,600

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife — N50,414,000

Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro — N8,347,465

University of Lagos — N122,494,400

University of Jos — N209,320,000

Federal College of Education (Technical), Gusau –N15,600,200

Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo — N18,502,500

Federal University, Dutse — N207,106,000

Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi — N130,002,800

Modibbo Adama University, Adamawa — N83,837,850

Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi — N7,218,800

Federal Polytechnic, Mubi — N2,045,500

