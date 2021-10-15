Managing Director of Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), Ahmed Dikko, has assured that he would deliver a fully rehabilitated, functional refinery in record time, latest by September 2023.

He gave the assurance in response to criticism from Nigerians over the commitment of the Federal Government to revive the moribund refinery.

Dikko stated the rehabilitation project which is being handled by Maire Tecnimont SpA would be completed and delivered in on schedule starting with the Old Port Harcourt Refinery that would be ready latest by September 2023, Daily Trust reported.

He said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its subsidiaries, one of which includes the PHRC, was committed to resuscitate the nation’s ailing refineries.

This is because there have been several failed promises of turnaround maintenance of the nation’s refineries in the past which were never fulfilled.

The PHRC MD Diko in a statement made available to our correspondent in Lagos assured that he and his team would change the narrative.

He also promised the involvement of the host communities in the current drive to revive the refinery, saying host communities are pivotal to the success of the rehabilitation since no progress can be made in a hostile environment.

To achieve a cordial community relation, Dikko said the Company, through its Public Affairs Department, has done a lot of engagement with the communities.

He said: “Host communities’ engagement is one of the key priorities for the success of this project and PHRC management recognizes this right from the earlier days of the award of this contract and has done a lot in this regard through the Public Affairs.

“The first is to put out the information correctly about this project, and the second is to manage the expectations of the communities.

“The approach that we are using is to get the communities to buy into the project and be part of it. So much has been covered and I’m really delighted with the way we are going. We are going to have the support of the communities.

“The contractors themselves have nominated a community representative that is working closely with our public affairs team in the manner to ensure that the right information is given to the communities.

“The expectations are managed, and together we can work as partners to deliver this project without any hindrance. Everything is good and I’m very delighted with the efforts so far.”

On the role of staff of the company towards the successful completion of the rehabilitation works, Dikko said: “Procedurally, we have set up our project management teams. Everybody is part of the rehabilitation project, and in whatever department you are, you must contribute your own to make sure that we truly succeed.

“Whether you are in the human resources, engineering or admin department; there is a role for you in the project and I’m happy that the staff have taken it on, and are looking forward to the actual commencement of activities physically.

“This is because we all know that during the peak of the activities, we would require everybody to be there in whatever role or function.

“We have gone further again to keep knowledge sharing so that everybody will understand clearly what the project is about, and also the scope of work that we want to do. That way, we’ll have a role to play as it goes on.”