The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that Igbo have the right to vote for any party of their choice.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson, said while the group’s main demand is a referendum for self-determination, people from the south-east have the right to vote for any candidate of their choice in the elections.

IPOB warned that it won’t tolerate any attack on Igbo because of their choice of candidate or if they decide not to vote.

Powerful said the group’s attention was drawn to a “threat from a small village monarch in Yoruba land to the effect that they will deal with non-indigenes, especially Ndigbo who don’t vote in the upcoming elections according to the wish of the monarch.

“This sort of threat tells you all you need to know about the Nigerian selection process which they like to call an election.

“IPOB as a freedom movement do reaffirm our non-recognition and or participation of (in) the Nigerian electoral process because the results do not represent the will of the people.

“While we Biafrans await a date for a referendum, nobody should threaten Ndigbo and Biafrans residing temporarily in other parts of Nigeria for any reason.

“IPOB want to state unequivocally that any attack in any part of Nigeria on the Biafran people or the Igbo Nation or their properties on account of the choice of individuals to participate and vote according to their conviction during this so-called election will be met with adequate and commensurate action.

“We urge men and women of good conscience in the North and West to caution their traditional rulers and politicians who want to use Ndigbo and Biafrans as scapegoats in this skewed election process to be very careful and retrace their steps. Gone are the days when Ndigbo will be threatened and intimidated during elections.

“As long as Biafrans have not been given the opportunity to exit Nigeria via a referendum, IPOB will not stand by and watch anyone Nigerian or non-Nigerian threaten Biafrans or carry out such threats against us and get away with it.

“Even as IPOB do not wish to be drawn into the zoo politics, nobody has the right to threaten Ndigbo or attempt to compel them to vote for a particular party or candidate.

“Any Biafran who wants to vote in this election has the right to vote for any party or candidate of his/her choice, and nobody should direct or threaten them to vote for a particular party in their community or state.

“If anyone threatens to attack Ndigbo and Biafrans or non-indigenes residents in your place, be rest assured that the people being attacked will not sit and watch their property and life being destroyed and will activate their right to self-defence.

“We are urging Ndigbo, Biafrans, and non-indigenes everywhere to be prepared to defend their property, family, and their own lives during and after this election period. Do not allow anyone to use you or your family as a sacrificial lamb this time around”, the body advised.

IPOB also asked Igbo to be prepared to defend themselves in the possibility of being attacked.