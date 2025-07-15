Connect with us

Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa permanent secretary from residence
Nation

Published

8 hours ago

on

Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa permanent secretary from residence

Suspected gunmen have abducted the Permanent Secretary of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Information, Tourism and Culture, Barrister Yusuf Musa, from his residence in the Shinge area of Lafia, the state capital.

The Nasarawa State Police Command confirmed the incident on Tuesday, describing it as a suspected case of kidnapping and said a statewide manhunt had been launched to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators.

In a statement made available to journalists, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed that the incident was uncovered by officers on patrol.

“At about 03:05hrs on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, a patrol team from B Division, Lafia, discovered a Peugeot pick-up van with all its doors left open in a suspicious manner.

“Upon closer examination, officers observed that the gate to the victim’s residence was also ajar, prompting immediate security concern,” the statement said.

Nansel added that a search of the premises revealed that the permanent secretary was missing, along with his GMC vehicle, with registration number KUJ 88 PA.

Following the discovery, the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, activated a tactical operation across the state, deploying teams to divisions in Akwanga, Andaha, Garaku and Kadarko, while surveillance was intensified along major routes in a bid to intercept the suspects.

The statement added that the Commissioner had “ordered an intensive statewide manhunt and reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the victim’s safe rescue and the immediate apprehension of those behind the act.”

The police called on the public to remain calm and assist with useful information.

“The Nasarawa State Police Command urges members of the public to remain calm and vigilant. Anyone with useful information is encouraged to report to the nearest police station or contact the Command’s emergency lines on 08036157659, 08037461715, or 07032532391,” the statement added.

 

