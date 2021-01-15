BY EMEKA EJERE

Men of Ogun Police Command have raided drug dealers’ hideout in Abeokuta, seizing a cache of illicit drugs, machetes, and cash from the peddlers who are at large.

According to reports, the seized items– N2,722,750 cash and over N10m worth of hard drugs were recovered from the den named “Mayas,” an abandoned hotel at Lafenwa, Abeokuta.

The notorious hideout was said to be about 700 metres away from Lafenwa Police Station in the state capital.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, who briefed newsmen about the development at the command’s headquarters, Eleweran, described it as ‘big haul of seizure.’

Ajogun said the command’s tactical teams stormed the hideout in the early hours Tuesday 12th January 2021 and those who were present at the hideout fled into the nearby canal leading to Ogun River.

He added that the items recovered include N2,222,750.00, 110 parcels of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp, 55 packs of codeine, two packs of Emzoline, and six packs of Uniplex codeine.

According to him, other seizures are four packs of Pandeen expectorant, 12 packs of Rephnol, three packs of Backwoods honey, one carton of max cough codeine, battle axes, machetes, and dangerous charms.

He said efforts were being made to track down the dealers who escaped and their agents.

Ajogun said, “The seizure is a big haul. We want whoever wants to lay claim to these illicit drugs and money, to come forward.

“Effort is being made to track down the dealers who escaped with of their agents. Let me reiterate that Ogun State Police Command is committed to chasing drug barons, their agents and criminals associates out of business in the state.

“We will not relent in our efforts until this goal is achieved.”