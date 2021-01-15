BY EMEKA EJERE

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Faruk, said the federal government has in the last five years spent over N1.5 billion on the disbursement of Conditional Cash Transfer fund to 76,804 poor and vulnerable households in Kebbi State.

Faruk made the disclosure on Thursday at the flag off of federal government’s special cash grant for rural women in Birnin Kebbi.

She stated that, since the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, attention had been paid to taking care of the poor and that informed the decision of the federal government to introduce the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) with a view to promoting social inclusion.

According to her, rural women totalling 4,200, were expected to benefit from the cash grant of 20,000 each in Kebbi state, saying the grant was aimed at uplifting the socio-economic status of the rural women in the State.

She added that the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme commenced in September 2016 with the aim of responding to lack of investment in human capital of poor and vulnerable households.

“Since the introduction of National Social Investment Programme in 2016, Kebbi state has received a total sum of N1,056,200,000.00 from the Federal Government’s Conditional cash transfer programme from inception to date impacting the lives of 76,804 Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHHs).

“A grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“A total number of 4,200 beneficiaries are to benefit from the cash grant of 20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Kebbi State.”