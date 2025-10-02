The spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has commended the lawmaker representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, and Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Hon. Bamidele Salam, for organising a training programme for all the governor’s media aides, describing him as “a public servant with a heart of gold.”

Rasheed, in a statement personally signed in Osogbo on Thursday, congratulated members of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s media team selected to participate in the retreat, which is currently holding in Dakar, Senegal.

He urged the participants to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the training. According to him, Hon. Salam is not only representing the people of Ede Federal Constituency effectively, but is also contributing to future development by empowering youths, women, the less privileged, and other groups through various training and skills acquisition programmes.

With the theme “Refresh, Reload, Recreate, Dakar, Senegal 2025,” Rasheed noted that the programme would give media aides the chance to learn, unlearn, and relearn new values and professional ethics.

While congratulating the media team, who departed Osogbo for Lagos on Wednesday before proceeding to Dakar, he assured them that he would be joining virtually and wished them safe flights.