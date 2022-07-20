Police don't have right to search people's phones - Force PPRO

Olamuyiwa Adejobi, the Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer has noted that men of the force have no right to search people’s phones unless such phone is an exhibit.

Adejobi made this disclosure in a tweet on Wednesday in response to a tweep who wanted to know if the police had such powers.

He wrote in his response, “No policeman has the right to check ones phone anywhere except the phone is an exhibit in a case under investigation and that phone must have been marked exhibit. Any policeman who does that is not a policeman, but rather a scavenger.”