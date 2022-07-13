BY EMEKA EJERE

Men of the Ota Police Command have arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Centre, Yakubu AbdulMumuni, at Ota in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to a report by DAILY POST, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the 28-year-old AbdulMumuni was arrested Monday by operatives of the command.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following information received by policemen at Sango-Ota divisional headquarters that the convict was sighted somewhere around Sango Ota.

Upon the information, the DPO of Sango-Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru, was said to have quickly mobilised his men to the area where the convict was apprehended.

“He confessed to the police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional Center on the 5th of July 2022, when the Center was attacked by bandits.

“He stated further that he was convicted by Kogi State High Court for offence of Conspiracy and culpable homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Centre,” Oyeyemi informed.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole had directed the State CIID to facilitate the transfer of the convict to the correctional centre without further delay.