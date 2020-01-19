Home Headlines Pipeline explosion rocks Lagos

Obinna Ezugwu
Pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday, exploded in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city destroying properties whose worth millions of naira.

The explosion which happened at Ekoro, Abule-Egba area of the state, eye witnesses said, was triggered by vandals who burst it open with the intention of siphoning petroleum products.

Mr Amodu Shakiru, Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Fire Service confirmed the incident.
He however, said there were no known casualties yet.

