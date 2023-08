The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has commenced its nationwide protests against economic hardship brought upon Nigerians by the the removal of petrol subsidy.

The protesters on Wednesday converged on the Ikeja under-bridge in Lagos State, Eagle Square in Abuja, and capitals of various states of the federation.

The NLC had given the government a seven-day ultimatum with threats of a nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.