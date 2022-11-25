Fake EFCC operatives arrested in Delta

Police in Delta State have arrested five fake operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who were extorting residents of the state.

The police command said the suspects admitted to robbing people in different parts of the state.

Bright Edafe, Delta police spokesperson, in a statement on Friday, said activities of the suspects triggered the #EndEFCC protest in the state in October.

The suspects are Prince Allison, 29, George Onyeweagu, 29, Duke Okoro, 40, Joseph Osinachi, and Onyocha Sunday, 32,

Edafe disclosed that a victim of the suspects narrated how they invaded his residence at night, abducted him and forcefully collected a cash transfer of N2,500,000.

“Six of their victims have also identified them, one of their victims stated that his house was stormed at night by the syndicate,” the Delta police spokesperson said.

“They gained entrance into the compound by scaling the fence, broke into his apartment, forcefully abducted and took him away in a white Toyota Hiace bus

“They forcefully collected his phones from him, other valuables worth three million, seven hundred thousand naira (N3,700,000), made a cash transfer of two million, five hundred thousand naira (N2,500,000) and told him that they will come for him again.”

In October, youths in Delta state barricaded some roads in parts of the state to protest what they described as the incessant arrest of youths by EFCC operatives.