Tinubu replaces Dankaka with Ayo Omidiran as Federal Character Commission chair
Tinubu replaces Dankaka with Ayo Omidiran as Federal Character Commission chair

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tinubu replaces Dankaka with Ayo Omidiran as Federal Character Commission chair

President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the reappointment of Dr. Muheeba Dankaka as Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and named former House of Representatives member Ayo Omidiran as her replacement.

Dankaka’s tenure at the FCC was marked by controversy, and her first term expired earlier this year. Following the end of her tenure, Kayode Oladele, a former lawmaker from Ogun State, served as acting chairman. Oladele, who was appointed by Tinubu in 2024, has now been retained as the commissioner representing Ogun State.

In the latest appointments, the President also named Mohammed Musa as the Commission’s Secretary, while renewing the terms of Lawal Ya’u Roni (Jigawa), Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi), and Eludayo Eluyemi (Osun) for a second term.

New commissioners appointed
Tinubu approved the appointment of 30 new commissioners representing various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). They include:

Hon. Obina Oriaku (Abia)

Mrs. Bema Olvadi Madayi (Adamawa)

Obongawan Dora Ebong (Akwa Ibom)

Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria (Anambra)

Babangida Adamu Gwana (Bauchi)

Sir Tonye Okio (Bayelsa)

Aligba Eugene Tarkende (Benue)

Engr. Modu Mustapha (Borno)

Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo (Cross River)

Ederin Lovette Idisi (Delta)

Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka (Ebonyi)

Hon. Chief Victor Sabor Edoror (Edo)

Hon. Sola Fokanle (Ekiti)

Peter Eze (Enugu)

Ibrahim Baba Mairiga (Gombe)

Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo)

Ruth Jumai Ango (Kaduna)

Muhammad Awwal Nayya (Kano)

Hon. Anas Isah (Katsina)

Bello Idris Eneye (Kogi)

Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi (Kwara)

Alh. Isah Jibrin (Niger)

Comrade Ajimudu Bola (Ondo)

Prince Ayodeji Abas Aleshinloye (Oyo)

Hon. Pam Bolman (Plateau)

Aaron Chukwuemeka (Rivers)

Alh. Aminu Tambar (Sokoto)

Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama (Taraba)

Hon. Jibir Maigari (Yobe)

Sani Garba (Zamfara)

Solomon Ayuba Dagami (FCT)

The appointments take immediate effect, pending Senate confirmation.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

