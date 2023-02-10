Peter Obi maintains lead ahead of Tinubu, Atiku in new Bloomberg poll

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has maintained lead over his counterparts in latest Bloomberg poll, days to the February 25 election.

In the poll conducted by Premise Data Corp for Bloomberg News, Obi was the preferred choice of the respondents ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Two-thirds of respondents said they intend to vote for Obi, Bloomberg reported.

The poll result released on Friday showed that the LP candidate garnered 66 percent of the 93 percent of respondents votes.

Tinubu and Abubakar got 18 and 10 percent respectively. The poll was conducted between January 26 and February 4.

“San Francisco-based Premise polled 2,384 Nigerians from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4 via a smartphone app. Submissions were selected from quotas developed by age, gender, and location across the country’s six geopolitical zones,” the company said.

Results according to Bloomberg, were then weighted against the original quotas to ensure national representation.

There have been a number of polls conducted for the leading presidential candidates, with Obi leading most.

In September 2022, an NOI poll placed Obi as the leading candidate with 21 percent of the votes.

Tinubu and Atiku tied in second place with 13 percent of votes each, while Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came fourth with three percent.