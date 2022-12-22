Foremost economist and banker, Dr. Alex Otti has said the presidential flag bearer of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi actually left $155million in the Anambra State coffers for his successor, Mr Willie Obiano.

Otti, who is the governorship candidate of the party in Abia State, disclosed this on Wednesday during a one day South-East stakeholders summit titled roadmap 2023 election path to victory held at the kobb event center Enugu where candidates of the LP contesting elections in all Southeastern states converged.

Also present at the gathering were members of the National Working Committee of the Labour Party as well as party supporters who came for the one-day stakeholders summit.

At the forum, Otti stated that he was at the helm of affairs at Diamond Bank when Peter Obi was Governor of Anambra State, adding that he personally saw to helping Obi secure Eurobonds with the $155 million, securing tier-two capital in some of the banks.

Mr Otti said some of the investments made have maturities up to 2023 and as such, some of the monies have not matured.

Take a listen to the LP governorship candidate as he speaks on Obi’s financial prudence.