Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra State governor, has mocked the Labour Party, noting that elections are not won on the internet of WhatsApp groups.

The Anambra State governor, who was apparently referring to Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate who is widely popular among Nigerians youths, said those dreaming to win the 2023 general elections under new parties are jokers.

The Governor said a party without a councillor has nothing to offer.

He spoke at the weekend with APGA members at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area.

He made reference to the recent defections from APGA to the Labour Party(LP) , adding, APGA remained the most formidable party in the State.

Some notable politicians in the State, including the former National chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh, left the party to LP to realize his senatorial ambition.

Soludo said: “It is sad that the people that left had to leave, why would one leave a party he had laboured to build? It is not good to labour in vain.

“However, they are not contesting elections. The election in Anambra is between APGA and other political parties. APGA remains the third in Nigeria as the country inches closer to the 2023 general elections.

“Elections are not done on WhatsApp or the Internet. You have to be on ground. APGA is on ground here and everywhere. How can a party that does not have a councillor want to compete with us?

“We are strong and we are growing stronger, stand a real chance in Abia, we will compete in all places vigorously.

“We shall campaign when it starts, and by the time we enter January next year, we will know those that are still contesting.

“Our victory will be resounding this time, but we will not take anything for granted, Anambra people will see.”