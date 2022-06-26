Buhari lying to world leaders over Kanu, intimidating judges - IPOB

Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of spreading lies about Nnamdi Kanu, its detained leader.

The group asked the president to stop giving untenable excuses concerning the continuous detention of Kanu.

The group was reacting to a statement credited to Buhari at the just-concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali Rwanda, alleging that Buhari was lying to world leaders.

Buhari was said to be reacting to a question put across to him by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

In a statement on Sunday, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the development in Kigali, meant that world leaders were aware of the pranks of Buhari and his government on the issue of Kanu.

Powerful insisted that Kanu did not jump bail as being propagated by Buhari, but only ran for his dear life.

He said, “The United Kingdom Prime Minister specifically asked Buhari why Kanu is still in detention but instead of responding to the question frontally, Buhari chose to play to the gallery.

“Is it that he was not aware that his military personnel invaded Kanu’s Afaraukwu country home on September 14, 2017, or that he deliberately decided to be mischievous?

“The video evidence of the military invasion of his house which claimed no fewer than 30 lives, only confirmed that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did what was needful for the moment.”

“It is evident that world leaders enjoy making Buhari advertise his ignorance of obvious realities. The world is watching and looking for what is still keeping Kanu in the Department of State Security Service’s custody, but Buhari and his security agencies won’t admit the truth.

“We are aware that he has been under intense pressure to explain the role of his government over the illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria of a British citizen.”

The secessionist group further pointed out that the commonwealth meeting in Rwanda exposed Buhari and his government as he was looking for an opportunity to “lie” against Kanu.

It added that the president chose to lie to the international community and commonwealth heads of government in Kigali that Kanu jumped bail.

The statement read in part, “The world should hold Buhari accountable for whatever that may happen to Kanu.

“The UK Prime Minister specifically asked Buhari why the Biafra leader was still in detention, but in his response, Buhari lied and associated Kanu with ‘jumping bail’ as if he is ignorant of his deploying the military code-name ‘operation python dance II’ which he, as the Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed forces, instructed to invade the palace, village and Afaraukwu Ibeku Kingdom (community) Umuahia province (Abia State) which only mission was to kill Kanu and any living thing found in his compound.

“Buhari, who openly stated that Kanu should defend his matter in the court, that he is not interfering with the judicial process is now making statements intended to intimidate the judge who is handling the case.

“The world leaders are watching Buhari and his court with keen interest and want to know why Kanu, an extraordinary renditioned victim is still unlawfully detained in DSS custody.”