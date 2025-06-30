Peter Obi declares 2027 presidential bid, pledges to serve only one term

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has formally declared his intention to run for president again in 2027, promising to serve only a single four-year term if elected.

Obi made the declaration on Sunday night during a live interactive session on X Spaces, where he fielded questions from supporters both in Nigeria and the diaspora. His spokesperson, Ibrahim Umar of the Peter Obi Media Reach, confirmed the announcement in a statement released on Monday.

Dismissing speculations of a possible joint ticket with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Obi clarified that while he remained open to forming a coalition, it must be one rooted in solving Nigeria’s critical challenges.

“If the coalition is not about stopping the killings in Benue and Zamfara, reviving our economy, making industries productive, and putting food on Nigerians’ tables, count me out. Nigeria is currently at war, and we must do something urgently,” he said.

One-term promise, stability in two years

Obi vowed to stabilise the country within the first two years of his administration and reiterated his commitment to a non-violent and transparent electoral campaign.

“I will bring stability in Nigeria within two years in office. Leaders should stay in the country and fix it. We will do things differently in 2027—non-violent, transparent, and proactive. Our votes will count, and we’ll make sure they are counted before the result is announced in Abuja,” he stated.

He outlined three top priorities for his first 100 days in office: security, education, and poverty reduction.

“My family will not be involved in corruption. Funds will be channelled into critical sectors,” he assured.

Party crisis, governance reforms

Addressing the ongoing leadership crisis within the Labour Party, Obi said efforts were underway to secure recognition from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Nenadi Usman-led faction, in accordance with a recent Supreme Court ruling.

On political party discipline, Obi promised to end defection among elected officials.

“There will be no defection of elected officials to other parties under my leadership. We must build strong opposition and institutional credibility,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his belief in power rotation between the North and South, citing his record as governor of Anambra State.

Obi slams Tinubu’s foreign trips

Obi took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu over his frequent foreign travels, especially the latest visit to St. Lucia.

“St. Lucia is about the size of Ilorin, Nigeria’s 10th largest city. Since assuming office, President Tinubu hasn’t spent a night in any Nigerian state outside Lagos. Now he’s spending 10 days in St. Lucia,” he said.

He criticised the administration’s priorities, saying, “People are dying in Benue, Borno, and elsewhere, yet our leaders are commissioning bus stops and going on holidays.”

‘Integrity, sacrifice, and results’

Vowing to lead by example, Obi pledged to cut the cost of governance, fight corruption from day one, and restore dignity to public service.

“My past speaks for me. In Anambra, I physically visited communities during crises. Anyone who wants to lead must be willing to put their life on the line for Nigerians. Nobody abroad takes you seriously without a stable government,” he said.

Obi urged Nigerians to join the movement to rescue the country and assured them that his mission was about national progress, not personal ambition.