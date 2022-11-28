The Peter Obi presidential campaign council has dismissed as “fake news” an insinuation credited to him in a section of the media that he was opposed to the initiative to commence crude oil exploration in Bauchi and Gombe States in the North East geo-political zone.

In a statement on Sunday night by head of media of Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Diran Onifade, the LP standard bearer said except the statement he made at the venue of his campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State during his recent outing, which was widely reported by the media, he did not grant any journalist interview on the sidelines.

He described the report that Obi was opposed to the oil exploration in the states as a deliberate mischief by his presidential opponents to de-market him in the North East and North West regions of the country ahead of the presidential poll, but expressed great optimism that the plot had failed.

The statement titled: “Peter Obi Supports North East Oil Find”, read: Our attention has been drawn to the false information mischievously attributed to the presidential candidate of Labour Party Mr Peter Obi portraying him as being opposed to the commencement of crude oil exploration in Bauchi and Gombe States.

“The fake news deliberately targeted at the North East and North West regions of the country claimed that Mr Obi made the statement in an interview in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he addressed a rally on Wednesday, 23rd November, 2022.

“We hereby state categorically that apart from his campaign speech which has been widely reported, Mr Obi did not speak with any journalist while in Ibadan. He has also not had the cause to make any reference to the oil find in the North East at any time.

“Peter Obi is supportive of any endeavour aimed at improving the economic fortunes of Nigeria. He has stated time and again that his plan for Nigeria’s economic turnaround rests substantially on the vast land of the North.”