Published

14 seconds ago

on

Peter Obi blames APC policies for rising poverty, says 50m Nigerians pushed into hardship in two years

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government of worsening poverty in Nigeria, claiming that over 50 million Nigerians have fallen into poverty since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in 2023.

Obi made the claim in a statement on Tuesday while reacting to a World Bank report released on October 8, 2025, which revealed that about 139 million Nigerians are now living in poverty, up from 87 million two years ago.

Describing the development as “a heartbreaking reflection of how deeply our nation is failing its citizens,” Obi said the sharp rise in poverty levels exposes the economic mismanagement and misplaced priorities of the current administration.

“What this means is that in two years under the watch of the APC regime, over 50 million Nigerians were sent into poverty,” the former Anambra State governor said. “This devastating reality should have sparked a national emergency, not government rebuttals. The struggles of the ordinary Nigerian speak louder than any denial.”

The World Bank’s report, he noted, shows that despite the government’s celebrated economic reforms, Nigeria remains the world’s poverty capital, with the number of poor citizens growing at an alarming rate.

According to Obi, the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration lack a clear strategy and fail to channel potential gains into productive sectors that can create jobs and drive inclusive growth.

“The reasons these reforms are not working are due to the lack of a clear plan and determination to channel the supposed gains into feasible and productive areas that will benefit the people and improve overall growth,” he stated.

He urged the federal government to adopt people-focused policies that prioritise production over consumption, support small businesses and farmers, and make substantial investments in education and healthcare.

“No nation can truly rise when the majority of its people are trapped in poverty,” Obi said. “With the right leadership, we can make Nigeria work for every Nigerian. A new Nigeria is possible.”

Obinna Ezugwu.

