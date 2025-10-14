The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised Nigeria’s economic growth projection for 2025 to 3.9 percent, up from its previous estimate of 3.4 percent, reflecting growing optimism about the country’s ongoing economic reforms.

The upgraded forecast was announced on Tuesday during the launch of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) 2025 at the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C.

According to the IMF, Nigeria’s economy is expected to gather further momentum, with growth projected to reach 4.2 percent in 2026 – the highest level in recent years.

The Fund attributed the improved outlook to “progress in macroeconomic stabilization,” including currency unification, fiscal tightening, and other structural reforms introduced under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which have begun to restore market confidence and attract foreign investment.

The IMF’s latest revision signals renewed confidence in Africa’s largest economy amid ongoing efforts to curb inflation, boost revenue, and diversify growth beyond oil.

The Fund also noted that sustained policy discipline, transparency, and targeted social interventions would be crucial in maintaining growth momentum and ensuring that economic recovery translates into improved living standards for Nigerians.