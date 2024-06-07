Pensions: Gov Adeleke beats records of his two predecessors, pays N12,7bn

Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke has surpassed records of his All Progressive Congress (APC) predecessors in pension payment with N12.7bn paid within 18 months of being in power, against N11.1bn paid by his predecessors in 12 years.

Adeleke made the disclosure amidst cheering responses of senior citizens when he released another N4bn bond for retires at state and local levels on Friday.

“For my administration, the amount of bonds released from December 2022 to date across State and LGAs is Twelve Billion, Seven Hundred and Nineteen Million, Two Hundred and Forty Five Naira (N12, 719,245,528,00),” he said.

“I invite us all to note that the administration of my two predecessors for 12 years paid Eleven billion, One Hundred and Fifty Five Million, Six Hundred and Fifty One Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eight Hundred Naira (N11,155,651,780.56) for gratuities at the State level.

“Today, I am presenting a total of One Billion , Five Hundred and Eighty Eight Million, Four Hundred and Five Million and Four Naira (N1,588,405,004.85 ) for 247 retirees at state level. For local level, a total of Two Billion , Four Hundred and Twenty Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Three Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty Six Naira (N2,420,953,426.71).

“The total I am presenting as bind today for both states and local retirees is Four Billion, Nine Million, Three Hundred and Fifty Eight Thousand (N4,009,358,431.00)”

Speaking earlier, the state Head of Service, Samuel Ayanleye Aina eulogised the governor for prioritising the welfare of the retirees in the state.

He said Governor Adeleke has beat his predecessors in the area of payment of pensions and gratuities in the last six years

“Your Excellency our records have shown that the bond certificate you have released in one and half years including those that are done today has surpassed those in the last six years. One and half year more than those of six years altogether.”

Representatives of the contributory pensioners, Gbenga Oyadare and Toyin Ayinde both commended Governor Adeleke , declaring that “ there is no vacancy in Abere come 2026”

Amidst singing singing and praises, pensioners applauded the commitment of Governor Adeleke to paying off the pensions and half salaries, calling the Governor “talk and do” leader.

