The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has accused Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals of sacking hundreds of Nigerian workers and replacing them with foreign nationals, a claim the refinery management has strongly denied.

PENGASSAN, in a statement by its General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, alleged that more than 800 Nigerian employees were unjustly dismissed and substituted with over 2,000 Indian nationals, some of whom it claimed lacked valid immigration papers.

“We are deeply saddened to report the unjust termination of over 800 Nigerian workers, whose dedication and service have been integral to the operations of this plant. Instead of valuing and retaining this workforce, management has chosen to replace these qualified Nigerians with over 2,000 Indian workers,” the union said.

It described the move as a violation of Nigeria’s labour laws and part of what it called a “worrying trend” of exploitative labour practices within the Dangote Group. The union warned that unless the refinery reinstated the affected workers, it would be forced to activate its constitutional and legal options, with an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting already scheduled.

But the management of Dangote Refinery dismissed the allegations as “false and misleading,” stressing that more than 3,000 Nigerians are still employed at the facility despite an ongoing reorganisation.

“Over 3,000 Nigerians continue to work actively in our petroleum refinery at present. Only a very small number of staff were affected, as we continue to recruit Nigerian talent through our graduate trainee programmes and experienced hire recruitment process,” the company said.

According to the refinery, the restructuring was necessary to tackle repeated cases of sabotage within the facility, which posed grave safety concerns and disrupted operations.

“The foregoing decision was taken in the best interest of the refinery as a result of intermittent cases of sabotage in various units with dire consequences on human life and safety. We remain vigilant to our internal systems and vulnerabilities to ensure the long-term stability of this strategic national asset,” the company explained.

Reaffirming its respect for labour rights, the refinery said it remains committed to internationally accepted standards, including employees’ right to union membership without interference. It described the exercise as “an audit process to safeguard the refinery’s stability” while pledging continued collaboration with regulators and stakeholders.

The refinery, one of Africa’s largest industrial projects, has been under intense scrutiny since operations began, with stakeholders viewing it as a vital national asset whose labour and operational policies carry far-reaching implications.