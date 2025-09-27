Connect with us

Business

AFC to showcase mining strategies, investments at African Mining Week 2025
Advertisement

Business

AfDB approves $10m trade finance guarantee for Exim Bank Tanzania

Business

Unity Bank clarifies AMCON stake sale, shareholders approve Providus merger

Business

Dangote refinery halts petrol sales in naira, as PENGASSAN orders gas supply cutoff

Business

UNGA: Dantsoho pushes digital ports for trade growth

Business

Providus–Unity Bank merger 'poised to unlock scale, resilience, and growth'

Education in Nigeria

NBRP holds 5th national conference on reading, names Ibadan 2026 Book City

Business

PENGASSAN kicks as Dangote Refinery denies mass sack of Nigerian workers

Business

17 African nations back Mission 300 to fast-track electricity access

Business

Unity Bank investors set for 110% premium as merger with Providus nears

Business

AFC to showcase mining strategies, investments at African Mining Week 2025

Published

2 hours ago

on

AFC to showcase mining strategies, investments at African Mining Week 2025

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) will host a high-level technical workshop during the 2025 edition of African Mining Week (AMW), bringing together global investors and industry stakeholders to explore opportunities in Africa’s mining sector.

The session, scheduled for October 1 in Cape Town, is themed “Strategies to Maximize Africa’s Mining Potential” and will be led by Franklin Edochie, AFC’s Deputy Director and Head of Metals and Mining. Discussions will centre on industry trends, particularly energy transition minerals and precious metals, which are expected to see surging demand in coming years.

Analysts project global demand for critical minerals to quadruple by 2030, positioning Africa, home to about 30 percent of the world’s mineral reserves, at the heart of international supply chains. The AMW workshop aims to highlight how the continent can harness this demand to drive sustainable development, infrastructure growth, job creation, and GDP expansion.

AFC, a Silver Partner at this year’s event, is expected to highlight its role in bridging Africa’s mining financing gap through blended finance, infrastructure investment and risk-mitigation strategies. The institution says its interventions across critical industries, including mining, have mobilised $14 billion in capital, contributed over $50 billion to GDP, and created an estimated seven million jobs.

Its mining portfolio includes investments in the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has generated 26,000 jobs, as well as support for the Lobito Corridor to boost regional mineral exports and trade between the DRC, Zambia and Angola.

At the Cape Town workshop, AFC will also present two existing mining projects from its portfolio alongside two pipeline case studies. In addition to Mr. Edochie, AFC executives Molebogeng Mazibuko, Associate Vice President, Investment, and Andrea Tiacoh-Sanogo, Associate, Metals & Mining, will feature in panel discussions on the future of Africa’s mining industry.

African Mining Week 2025 comes at a time of renewed global focus on Africa’s role in the energy transition and in supplying critical raw materials for green technologies.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *