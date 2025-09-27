AFC to showcase mining strategies, investments at African Mining Week 2025

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) will host a high-level technical workshop during the 2025 edition of African Mining Week (AMW), bringing together global investors and industry stakeholders to explore opportunities in Africa’s mining sector.

The session, scheduled for October 1 in Cape Town, is themed “Strategies to Maximize Africa’s Mining Potential” and will be led by Franklin Edochie, AFC’s Deputy Director and Head of Metals and Mining. Discussions will centre on industry trends, particularly energy transition minerals and precious metals, which are expected to see surging demand in coming years.

Analysts project global demand for critical minerals to quadruple by 2030, positioning Africa, home to about 30 percent of the world’s mineral reserves, at the heart of international supply chains. The AMW workshop aims to highlight how the continent can harness this demand to drive sustainable development, infrastructure growth, job creation, and GDP expansion.

AFC, a Silver Partner at this year’s event, is expected to highlight its role in bridging Africa’s mining financing gap through blended finance, infrastructure investment and risk-mitigation strategies. The institution says its interventions across critical industries, including mining, have mobilised $14 billion in capital, contributed over $50 billion to GDP, and created an estimated seven million jobs.

Its mining portfolio includes investments in the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has generated 26,000 jobs, as well as support for the Lobito Corridor to boost regional mineral exports and trade between the DRC, Zambia and Angola.

At the Cape Town workshop, AFC will also present two existing mining projects from its portfolio alongside two pipeline case studies. In addition to Mr. Edochie, AFC executives Molebogeng Mazibuko, Associate Vice President, Investment, and Andrea Tiacoh-Sanogo, Associate, Metals & Mining, will feature in panel discussions on the future of Africa’s mining industry.

African Mining Week 2025 comes at a time of renewed global focus on Africa’s role in the energy transition and in supplying critical raw materials for green technologies.