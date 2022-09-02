PDP to Shettima: You frustrated Jonathan war against Boko Haram

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused Kashim Shettima, All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, of frustrating former president, Goodluck Jonathan’s war against Boko Haram insurgents in Borno during his time as governor.

Shettima was governor of Borno from May 2011 to May 2019 whilst Jonathan was Nigeria’s President between 2010 and 2015, and had been in charge of the Northeast state during the kidnap of Chibok school girls in 2014.

Shettima had during the week attended the 70th birthday event of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, where himself, Bola Tinubu, Jonathan, among others, posed in a photograph with the revered cleric.

The duo of Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, and Shettima had also visited Jonathan in Abuja prior to the event.

But the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Thursday slammed the duo for their “disgraceful and hypocritical” act after allegedly vilifying Jonathan.

The PDP spokesman also said it is shameful that Tinubu and Shettima now distance themselves from the “abysmal failure” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“In a desperate design to whitewash their battered public image, identifying with the obvious successes of the PDP and in an attempt to posture as statesmen, the APC presidential candidate, his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, and other APC leaders shamelessly orchestrated a photo opportunity with the distinguished and successful former President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This is a patriotic Nigerian leader whose PDP-led purposeful and successful government the APC leaders viciously harassed, constantly insulted, labelled, sabotaged and discredited for their selfish power-grabbing enterprise,” the statement partly read.

“Nigerians have not forgotten how Asiwaju Tinubu callously vilified and pilloried Dr. Jonathan, spewed hate against his administration, and reportedly funded a near riotous protest which was inflamed by concocted economic lies, propaganda, and false statistics to discredit the Jonathan-led PDP administration.

“Nigerians can equally recall how Sen. Shettima as governor of Borno State sabotaged and frustrated Jonathan’s administration in its effort to curb insecurity in Borno State.

“Records still have it on how the APC vice presidential candidate as governor of Borno State failed to act on a security report and directive to close schools in remote parts of Borno State and relocate students to the more secure capital of Maiduguri to write their GCE examinations; thus creating the opening for the cruel abduction of school girls in Chibok, Borno State.

“Nigerian will also note how the then Governor Shettima abdicated his duty as a chief security officer and reportedly withheld vital security information in preference to non-state actors including terrorist elements, thereby frustrating the timely rescue of the abducted Chibok girls.”