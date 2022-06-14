PDP panel recommends Wike as Atiku’s running mate

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) panel has reportedly recommended Nyesom Wike as the first option for Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

The panel, made up PDP stakeholders on Monday, suggested that the Rivers governor as vice-presidential candidate will do better for the ticket than his main challengers.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta was recommended as the second-best politician to pair with Mr Abubakar; while Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom was placed third.

Aminu Tambuwal, chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, endorsed the decision to prioritise Mr Wike on the list of key vice-presidential options for Mr Abubakar, our sources said. Governors, board of trustee members and the national working committee officials made contributions to the list.

The running mate option has been a close contest between Wike and Okowa.

It was not immediately clear whether or not the committee’s decision would prevail. Mr Abubakar has yet to disclose his final decision.