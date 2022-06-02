PDP delegate donates N7m to community members, pays school fees

Mr. Tanko Rossi Sabo, a national delegate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has shared the money he got from the party’s presidential primary with his community in Sanga LGA of Kaduna state.

Former media aide to late Governor Patrick Yakowa of Kaduna State, Reuben Buhari, disclosed that Sabo spent N7 million alone on the less privileged in his community.

”He bought jerseys, paid school fees and hospital fees. He distributed the rest to other support groups,” Buhari said.

“Whatever is the argument on whether he was right in collecting the money or not, my consolation is that hundreds of the less privileged in his community are smiling today. For that, I say weldone Tanko,” he added.

Sabo was among the Kaduna State delegates who were at the national convention of the PDP on Saturday.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.