PDP Crisis: Wike promises to speak soon

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, has promised to address recent events in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) soon.

There have been controversies in the party over the decision of Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, to name Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State as his running mate.

The party’s governors and national working committee, it is understood, had recommended Wike, but Atiku opted for Okowa.

However, speaking in an interview with Arise TV, Atiku said the NWC didn’t specifically recommend Wike, but gave him three names out of which he chose Okowa.

Amid the back and forth, Wike took to his twitter account on Saturday to say he would speak soon.

“I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times,” he said.

Earlier, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike’s special assistant on media, said it has become pertinent for the governor to speak and reveal to Nigerians all that has transpired in the PDP since the emergence Atiku as the presidential candidate of the party.