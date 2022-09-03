PDP Crisis: Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu jet out to UK again

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, and his allies, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, on Friday, jetted out to London, United Kingdom for a new round of talks.

They are expected to be joined by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who is currently on vacation abroad.

Wike has been at loggerheads with Atiku Abubakar, his party’s presidential candidate over the choice of his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

He previously met with top APC members, including the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Aliyu Wamakko; Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; as well as the Ondo and Lagos state governors, Rotimi Akeredolu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others.

There were insinuations that the governors would meet with Tinubu again in London.

Confirming the governors’ travel, a source stated, “Governors Wike, Ikpeazu and Ortom have flown to the United Kingdom for another round of meetings and horse-trading for the 2023 elections.

“They left on Friday and they are scheduled to hold another round of meetings with key stakeholders.”

Another source close to one of the governors confirmed the trip.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Taiwo Adisa, said he was not aware of the planned meeting, but confirmed that Makinde was still holidaying in London and was expected back in the country this weekend.

This is happening as the crisis in the PDP worsened over Wike’s demand for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The governor is insisting on Ayu’s removal over the alleged roles he played in the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential flag bearer.