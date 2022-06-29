A presidential committee on the 10-year football development master plan has concluded its assignment.

Ibrahim Galadima, chairman of the committee, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

Galadima, a former chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA) said the document is awaiting formal presentation to Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports development.

“There were speculations on whether the committee was still working or when it would conclude its assignment. But we are delighted that the work has now been completed,” Galadima said.

“The report is detailed and grounded on practical solutions to issues across football and its sustained development. Being a masterplan, its focus is not only in the immediate.”

According to the statement, the federal government is in the best position to divulge details of the document to the public.

Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari set up the 16-member committee.

The committee was tasked with charting innovative directions that would emphasise governance, grassroots, infrastructure, professionalism, and more roles for the private sector in the development of football