Pandemonium at Plateau Assembly as police teargas 16 sacked PDP lawmakers

There was pandemonium at the Plateau State House of Assembly complex on Tuesday, as armed teargassed the 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the assembly who had resumed for work despite being sacked by the Court of Appeal.

The police action caused pandemonium around Government House and adjoining streets as wokers and visitors took to their heels.

The lawmakers had arrived at the Rayfield Old Government House in Jos on Tuesday morning alongside their supporters preparatory to their resumption of plenary when the incident happened.

The policemen and other security operatives took over the premises of the Government House and prevented the sacked lawmakers from going into the chambers of the House of Assembly.

However, the lawmakers had vowed not to vacate the premises.

More to come…

