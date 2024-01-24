Connect with us

Headlines

Gov. Aiyedatiwa consolidates hold on power, sacks Akeredolu's commissioners, aides
Advertisement

Headlines Politics

Kano politician Abdulmajid Danbilki remanded in custody for inciting violence

Headlines

Pandemonium at Plateau Assembly as police teargas 16 sacked PDP lawmakers

Headlines

Anarchy looms as 16 sacked Plateau PDP lawmakers vow to resume plenary Tuesday

Headlines

Julius Berger to complete Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road reconstruction, Umahi assures

Headlines

Affirmation of Otti's victory: Supreme Court saved Abia from crisis - Catholic priest

Headlines

Supreme Court verdict: Abia masses still in celebration mood

Headlines

Osun APC still in disarray

Headlines Nation

Alex Otti wins at the Supreme Court

Headlines Nation

Supreme Court upholds Mutfwang’s election as Plateau governor

Headlines

Gov. Aiyedatiwa consolidates hold on power, sacks Akeredolu’s commissioners, aides

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC).

This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ebenezer Adeniyan,in Akure, the state capital on Wednesday.

”All members of the cabinet are to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.

”Also, all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) are relieved of their duties, with immediate effect.

“All the affected officials are directed to hand over all government properties in their possession.

“The Governor thanks the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the State”, the statement read.

Advertisement

It would be recalled that Ayedatiwa, who deputised the immediate past governor of the state, late Rotimi Akeredolu, was sworn in as the seventh governor of the state at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusile, at an elaborate ceremony witnessed by hundreds of people.

In his acceptance speech, the new governor assured the people of the state that his administration would give priority to their welfare.

After his swearing-in, Aiyedatiwa met with the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 18 local government areas, where he urged them to embrace peace and unity ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Aiyedatiwa thanked the party leaders for their support and stressed the need for all contending forces within the party to come together to move the party and the state forward.

“It is important for me to tell you that as leaders of our party, we must put behind us the events of the last few months and come together as one big family for the progress of the APC and the development of our dear state”, the governor said.

 

Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *