Oyo govt enforces ban on street trading

The Oyo State Government says it has set machinery in motion to clamp down on street traders, in the enforcement of total ban on street trading in the State.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Rotimi Babalola on Wednesday in Ibadan, said the move came following the state Government’s sensitization at Ibadan markets many weeks ago, on the need to get rid of illegal trading.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs. Modupe Adeleye said the move is in furtherance of the state government’s commitment to stamp out street trading on the state highways and other major streets in the metropolis.

She said in Oyo State, street trading is now prohibited and a punishable offense according to the environmental laws of the State.

Mrs. Adeleye added that the State Government under the leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde places a premium on safety of lives and properties.

According to her, “It is no longer news to anyone that the Oyo State Government will no longer tolerate street trading in the State and the ministry would be enforcing the law in full force, henceforth”.

Adeleye disclosed that the strict enforcement exercise which has commenced in Ibadan is an implementation of a long existing enactment by the state government on Street Trading and Illegal Market Prohibition Law, which prescribes specific punishment for both the buyer and the seller of any goods or services on the streets.

She enjoined market leaders in the state to ensure members adhere strictly on the environmental laws.

Recall that the ministry had earlier engaged traders in an aggressive sensitization and awareness of the government’s zero tolerance to street trading.

In attendance were all stakeholders, including the Babaloja General of Oyo State and other market leaders.

Markets visited by the Permanent Secretary and officials of the Ministry include Beere Market; Oja-Oba; Idi-Arere; Oranyan; Molete; Eleyele and Bodija International Market amongst others.