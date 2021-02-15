Despite appeals for peace by well- meaning Nigerians, especially Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who doubles as the Chairman of Southwest Governors forum, following clash between Hausa and Yoruba ethnic groups at the troubled area of Shasha, Ibadan, Oyo State, all still not well as residents, particularly, the Hausa traders have started moving out to unknown destinations

Governor Akeredolu had while appealing for peace called on the Yoruba to maintain peace as they have always been peace-loving and hospitable people.

He enjoined them to keep the flag of Yoruba generosity flying, while he warning that people should not regard the Yoruba generosity as weakness.

Since last night and early this morning, however, the Hausa have been moving their goods out of the area in large numbers, with the fear of reprisal attack and counter attack from both sides escalating.

Some of those who spoke with our reporters last night said they had to move because their safety could no longer be guaranteed.

“We heard that the Fulani among us whose cattles were burnt have decided to retaliate while the Yoruba too are battle ready, especially the OPC boys in the area who said they are ready for whatever actions the Fulani would take,” an Hausa resident said.

At the time of writing, the streets in troubled spot we’re largely deserted, in part because the State Government has imposed a curfew in the areas affected.

But at the moment, residents say they are still living in fear, even as they say they have no idea when the market would reopen.

“Our fear is heightened because the Yoruba are bitter everywhere and we know they will be hostile to us and we are not sure that they would accept us where we go now,” the resident said.

“Some of us are planning to go back to the North or move to Lagos which appears to be a neutral place in Yorubaland”

It would be recalled that the crisis escalated when the soldiers deployed to quell the riot were alleged to have aided the Hausa to unleashed terror on the Yoruba hosts, which gave the Hausa the upper hand to further destroy properties.

Meanwhile the South West have been reacting to the statement of President Muhammadu Buhari, issued by Shehu Garba that he would not tolerate further violence in any part of the country.

A Yoruba leader in Shasha who spoke to our correspondents, argued that the President did not nail the truth in the head.

According to him, the statement by Shehu was biased because what has been happening between the Fulani and the Yoruba, is not religion but security matters and crime which must be properly addressed.

He warned that any action taken in favour of a particular tribe would stoke further tension and push the country further towards disintegration.

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has also called on the federal government to investigate the incident at Shasha, and for police authorities to reprimand the police officer who shot an Amotekun corps in Ogbomosho.

The congress also asked for investigation into the reported invasion of farms in Ogbomosho by Fulani herdsmen.