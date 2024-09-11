Oyo based Cocoa institute got N250m for Lagos streetlights in 2024 budget – BudgIT

BudgIT, a civic-tech non-profit organisation, has disclosed that the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) in Ibadan, Oyo, got N250 million for solar street lights in some areas of Lagos in the 2024 budget.

The organisation in a post on X on Tuesday, raised concerns over the institute’s plans to fund unrelated projects like solar street lights, a health centre and motorcycles in Lagos, Ondo, Rivers and Osun.

“The same Institute is spending N100 million on motorcycles in Osun, N100 million on health centre construction in Ondo, and N200 million on classroom renovations in Rivers. These types of insertions should have no place in the #2025Budget,” BudgIT said.

In a breakdown of the institute’s budget expenditure, BudgIT said the Cocoa research institute plans to embark on the following unrelated capital projects:

1. Training and empowerment of unemployed youths and women in Ipele, Ifon, Upenmen community in Ondo state — N148.7 million.

2. Construction of Ukparama comprehensive health centre Bolowou in Ilaje/Ese-Edo federal constituency, Ondo — N100 million.

3. Provision of empowerment materials for women and youths in Ikwerre/Emohua federal constituency, Rivers state — N100 million.

4. Women and youth empowerment in Kano south senatorial district — N200 million.

5. Construction and renovation of selected classrooms in Khana/Gokana federal constituency, Rivers state — N200 million.

6. Provision of empowerment materials, motorcycles, fridges, barbering kits, hair dryers and generators to Obokun/Oriade federal constituency, Osun state – N100 million.

7. Supply and installation of solar street lights in Odi-olowo/Ojuwoye communities in Mushin 1 federal constituency — N100 million.

8. Solar power street light from Adekunle Banjo to Kasumu street Shangisha in Kosofe federal constituency, Lagos state — N50 million.

9. Completion of 100 seater bed primary health centre in Emmanuel primary school ground, Ojota in kosofe federal constituency — N50 million.

10. Provision and installation of solar street lights in Festac town of Amuwo-Odofin federal constituency — N100 million.

