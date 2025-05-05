Oyo 2027: Uncertainty Looms Over Choice of Successor to Gov. Makinde

As Nigeria’s 2027 general elections draw closer, the political atmosphere in Oyo State is heating up, with aspirants from various parties positioning themselves for the governorship race. Political analysts predict a fierce contest among heavyweights from all zones in the state, particularly as the battle to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde intensifies.

Observers note that Governor Makinde, having raised the bar in governance, has set a high standard for his successor—one that any aspiring candidate must be ready to meet.

Ibadan Still Dominant

Historically, aspirants from the Ibadan zone have always outnumbered those from other regions, and Ibadan has consistently held sway in the power equation due to its numerical strength, financial resources, and political influence.

Since the Second Republic, even when Osun was part of the old Oyo State, Ibadan managed to assert dominance. From Dr. Omololu Olunloyo (NPN) to Kolapo Ishola (SDP), Lam Adesina (AD), Rashidi Ladoja (PDP), Abiola Ajimobi (ACN/APC), and now Seyi Makinde (PDP), all have hailed from Ibadan. The only exception was Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala from Ogbomoso, who became governor under controversial circumstances following Ladoja’s impeachment.

This historical dominance has triggered renewed agitations for power rotation, especially from Oke-Ogun in the Oyo North Senatorial Zone.

The Oke-Ogun Agenda

Advocates from Oke-Ogun argue that while Ibadan has produced six of Oyo’s seven governors, and Ogbomoso one, their zone has been left out entirely. Citing equity, fairness, and political inclusion, they insist that 2027 should mark a power shift.

Consultations are ongoing across the state, with some Ibadan power brokers reportedly sympathetic to the Oke-Ogun cause. Even Governor Makinde and ex-Governor Ladoja are believed to support the idea of an Oke-Ogun governor, acknowledging the zone’s contributions to past electoral victories—often providing up to 40% of votes.

Advertisement

Leaders from Oke-Ogun are also reaching out to Ogbomoso and Oyo zones, strategizing that a united front could overcome Ibadan’s dominance even with limited support from the metropolis.

Hon. Rasaq Olubodun, Media Director of the Progressive Yes Forum (PYF), emphasized that Oke-Ogun has paid its dues and deserves a chance. He highlighted the zone’s agricultural importance and consistent political support as compelling reasons for it to produce the next governor.

Former Communications Minister, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, echoed this sentiment, stating that Oke-Ogun would no longer accept the deputy governorship as a consolation. He revealed that APC leaders from the region have begun mobilizing support to ensure the next governor emerges from their zone.

Ibadan’s Stronghold Remains

Despite these efforts, powerful interests in Ibadan across party lines are reportedly determined not to relinquish the governorship. Aspirants from the city have already declared intentions, especially in the PDP and APC, ensuring a fierce intra- and inter-party contest.

While the PDP aims to retain power after Makinde, the APC sees an opportunity to reclaim the state after eight years in opposition. With Alhaji Olayide Abas now leading the APC in the state, efforts to unify and strengthen the party are in full swing.

At a recent APC stakeholders’ meeting in Oyo Federal Constituency (Afijio, Atiba, Oyo East, and Oyo West LGAs), members pledged renewed support for the party leadership and vowed to intensify mobilization ahead of the elections. Leaders cited the performance of federal lawmakers from the area as a reason for growing grassroots support.

Comrade Olawale Sadare, APC State Publicity Secretary, affirmed that the party is focused on rebuilding and regaining power from the PDP in 2027.

Makinde’s Role in Succession

Advertisement

Governor Makinde has publicly declared he has no anointed candidate but affirmed his leadership of the PDP in the state. He revealed that by January 2026, he would provide guidance on his preferred profile for successor, reiterating that he remains politically active and not a “lame duck” governor.

He previously hinted at a generational shift, suggesting he would prefer a successor under 54 years of age.

Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), Chairman of the Oyo State Advisory Council, acknowledged the challenge of finding a worthy successor to Makinde, citing the governor’s achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, and economic development.

The Aspirants

With over 20 aspirants reportedly eyeing the seat, the APC seems to have the largest pool of contenders. Some of the prominent names in both PDP and APC include:

Chief Adebayo Adelabu (APC)

Chief Taofeek Arapaja (PDP)

Chief Jubril Dotun Sanusi (JDS)

Sharafadeen Alli (APC)

Advertisement

Senator Teslim Folarin (APC)

Hon. Remi Oseni (APC)

Chief Saheed Oladele (APC)

Barr. Adebayo Shittu (APC)

Col. Gbenga Adegbola (party not confirmed)

Barr. Bayo Lawal (PDP)

Others are said to be working behind the scenes, yet to formally declare their ambitions.

Conclusion

As 2027 approaches, Oyo’s governorship race is shaping up to be a dramatic showdown between entrenched political forces and rising voices from historically marginalized zones. The question remains: will the state witness a historic power shift or maintain the status quo?